MORE than 100 primary school children competed in the Torfaen qualifier for the English Football League (EFL) Trust kids cup at Cwmbran Stadium.

The competition, which is organised by County in the Community in partnership with Torfaen Sports Development, saw 130 children from 18 primary schools in Torfaen take part.

A high standard of football was on display, with Griffithstown, Pontnewydd, Padre Pio and Nant Celyn Primary Schools all reaching the semi-finals.

This year it was Pontnewydd Primary School that went on to lift the Torfaen EFL cup, beating Padre Pio 4 - 1 in a hard-fought final.

All semi-finalists will now go on to represent Torfaen at the Gwent regional finals at Cwmbran Stadium on Thursday, October 24.

Teams that successfully reach the Gwent regional semi-finals will go on to compete in the League Two South competition at Swindon Town's County Ground in March 2020.

Torfaen council's executive member for children and young people, Cllr Mandy Owen said: “County in the Community and Torfaen Sports Development do such a fantastic job in organising this event each year.

"A fantastic standard of football was on display as always and it was great to see so many players enjoying representing their schools. Well done and good luck to the remaining teams that will represent Torfaen schools in the next round."

Dan Harvey from Newport County in the Community said: “This is our sixth year delivering an EFL Kids Cup competition, along with the other 71 EFL community trusts. We deliver regional qualifying tournaments across Gwent each year, to help take away the financial strain that schools in Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire may face when travelling to Newport based tournaments each year.

"The support we receive from the Sport Development units in each region is integral in allowing us to carry out these large competitions. With the facility provided by Torfaen Leisure Trust and the officiating from volunteers, it's a huge plus for us and is very much appreciated.“