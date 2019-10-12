SPANDAU Ballet legend Martin Kemp is coming to Blackwood as part of his Back To The 80s tour.

The date at Blackwood Miner's Institute on Saturday, November 9, is expected to be a spooky theme, carrying on from Halloween just two days before. Spooky outfits are welcomed.

Speaking on the tour, former Eastenders star Martin said: "It's amazing! People absolutely lose themselves, singing to every word, It's the most euphoric atmosphere I have ever been in, in my life!"

He will be trading his bass for the decks as he spins some of the best and scariest hits from the 80s.

A guest support DJ will be announced in due course.

Tickets are on sale now at £20 plus booking fee.

The event runs from 7.30pm, and there is an age restriction of 16+.