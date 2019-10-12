CHEPSTOW’S newest business is a creative studio where arts-and-crafts enthusiasts of all ages and abilities can indulge in a wide range of sewing workshops and events.

The Make Spot is owned by Lucy Adams, who described her new venture as a “one-stop shop for people learning to sew, by building on what they have in a calm environment”.

The business specialises in sewing and craft parties – offering a novel alternative for people organising a birthday or hen do.

MORE NEWS:

“People seem to want to do crafts these days – with hen parties, for example, people don’t always want a traditional night out on the town,” Ms Adams said.

The Make Spot will also offer seasonal workshops around the year for occasions like Christmas, Hallowe’en, Easter, and Mothers’ and Fathers’ days; in which visitors can make their own themed decorations for their homes.

The Make Spot in Beaufort Square, Chepstow. Picture: Lucy Adams

Ms Adams said she was also keen to encourage people to take up sewing ­– at The Make Spot, she will run sewing workshops for children aged eight-11, garment workshops for teenagers, and courses for new mums.

A qualified art and textiles teacher, Ms Adams spent 20 years teaching in Bristol, but said opening her own crafts studio was something she had always wanted to do.

“I’m from Caldicot and moved back to the Chepstow area [from Bristol], and decided it was the right time,” she said. I absolutely adored teaching – I loved the results of my students and their creativity. “I feel like this is capitalising on the areas I loved, but doing it more for myself.”

The Make Spot is also a place where customers can work with some quality materials – Ms Adams said the studio stocked Nina Lee fabrics and luxury textiles from the Liberty London brand.

The Make Spot in Beaufort Square, Chepstow. Picture: Lucy Adams

To attend a workshop or arrange an event at The Make Spot, booking in advance is essential.

The next seasonal workshop will be a fabric pumpkin making event for Hallowe’en, on October 18, 7pm.

The Make Spot is located just off Chepstow’s Beaufort Square. For more information about the business and upcoming events, visit its Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/pg/themakespot