FOOTBALL fans are in for a treat at the Riverfront in May.

For one night only, three Liverpool FC legends will grace the stage for a two-hour intimate show.

On the night, there will be laughs and banter as John Aldridge, Ronnie Whelan and Steve McMahon give you their own insight into their careers before, during and after their Liverpool time and also representing their country.

Jed Stone will host the evening and there will be a live performance from special guest Jamie Webster.

Former Republic of Ireland international John Aldridge started his professional career at Newport County in 19789 and played for Liverpool 83 times during two seasons in the 1980s. He scored a total of 330 league goals in his career, which placed him as the sixth highest goalscorer.

Another former Republic of Ireland player, Ronnie Whelan made 362 appearances for Liverpool between 1979 and 1994. He had 53 full international caps and went on to manage his former club Southend United at the end of his career, before heading to Greece.

Former England international Steve McMahon had an illustrious career with Everton and Aston Villa before six seasons at Liverpool. He then went on to play for Manchester City and Swindon Town. He had 17 international caps.

The show will take place on Thursday, May 28. Tickets are available now.