TOMORROW the air in Monmouthshire will rumble with the sound of thousands of motorbike exhausts and Hoggin' The Bridge rolls back into town for another year.

Motorbikers on a variety of bikes, trikes and scooters will thunder across the Severn Bridge, raising money for annual charity event Hoggin The Bridge.

The voluntary team behind the event have been working hard to make sure the event is bigger and better than previous years.

This year the main chosen charity is Wales Air Ambulance, but other charitable groups will also benefit from a share of the money raised over the weekend.

The Hoggin The Bridge team is also making it easier than ever for local to participate, with a shuttle service from Caldicot Cross to The David Broome Event Centre and back through tomorrow afternoon.

Hoggin The Bridge began last night with live comedy.

All events take place at the David Broome Event Centre. The motorcycle rally will leave Aust Services, travelling through Pwllmeyric, Caerwent, Penhow, Langstone, Magor, Undy, Rogiet and Caldicot, and finishing at the David Broome Event Centre.

As part of the Hoggin The Bridge Charity Ride, Crick Road in Caldicot will be closed between 9am and 7pm.

The full road closure will be in place throughout the day, to ensure the safety of the bikers and participants at the event.

Diversions have been set up to Jon Ros Roundabout and back down the A48 towards Caerwent.

Motorists using the M48 Severn Bridge will also experience delays in the early hours of Sunday morning due to the sheer volume of bikers using the crossing as part of the route.

A spokesperson for the event said: "We do hope this will not cause too much inconveniencet, road closures are in place for safety reasons."

Full information and tickets can be found on the event’s website, www.hoggin-the-bridge.co.uk