Here's our regular round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport this week:

DR AMI CONWAY, aged 33, of Plynlimon Avenue, Crumlin, pleaded guilty to speeding after being caught driving a Mini Countryman at 37mph in a 30mph zone in Oakdale last December.

She was fined £100 by Newport magistrates and has to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £30.

Her driving licence was also endorsed with three penalty points.

KYLE JOHN JONES, aged 32, of Stelvio Park Drive, Newport, was jailed for 18 weeks after he admitted the theft of five bottles of gin from Morrisons and Christmas make-up gift sets from Boots.

He will also have to pay a surcharge of £122.

DARREN PETER RICHARDS, aged 45, of Monnow Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was sent to prison for two months after he pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf whilst disqualified, failing to stop after an accident and driving without insurance.

The offences happened on September 11, 2018, and he was also banned from driving for 12 months.

LEE BARRY HAYES, aged 40, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 36 weeks for a number of crimes committed in Newport.

He admitted a public order offence, failing to surrender, stealing car keys, taking a car without the consent of the owner, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

Hayes was also banned from driving for one year and four months.

CARA LEIGH EDMUNDS, aged 26, of Groveside Road, Oakdale, has to pay £185 after being caught speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone in a BMW 116 at the M4 tolls in Rogiet this March.

She has to pay a fine, prosecution costs and a surcharge and her driving record was endorsed with three points.

STUART TERRY HANDFORD, aged 44, of Will Paynter Walk, Newport, has to pay £215 after being caught speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone in an Audi Q3 at the M4 tolls in Rogiet this March.

He has to pay a fine, prosecution costs and a surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with three points.

RICHARD JAMES JONES, of St Edward Street, Newport, has to pay £811 after being convicted of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, namely a Ford Fiesta Zetec, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay a fine, prosecution costs and a surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHEL DAVID EYERS, aged 27, of Hill Street, Pontymister, Risca, has to pay £811 after being convicted of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He must pay a fine, prosecution costs and a surcharge and was banned from driving for 12 months.

ASHGAN EDWARD HOCKIN, aged 41, of no fixed abode, stole five joints of beef worth £50 from Marks & Spencer in Newport in August.

He pleaded guilty to theft and was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a £21 surcharge.

HAYLEY GAYLE BRYAN, aged 39, of Coriander Close, Newport, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance in the city.

She was fined £80 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £30.

Bryan’s driving licence was also endorsed with six points.