HUNDREDS of people marched through Newport city centre yesterday to protest the proposed closure of the city's Orb Electrical Steels plant.

Orb workers, their families, union officials, and MPs and AMs from Newport and other parts of Gwent and Wales were joined by representatives from other steelworks in England and Wales in a defiant show of support for the UK's only electrical steels producing plant.

Tata wants to close it, claiming £50m is needed to upgrade the Orb plant make it competitive.

Those on the march yesterday made it clear to Tata and the UK and Welsh Governments that they believe this is a plant worth saving, one which has a vital role to play in supplying the electrical vehicle sector, and they want its 380 jobs secured for current and future generations.

The Argus covered the march and rally outside the Westgate Hotel, and here are some of the images of those who took to the streets to help try to save a key Newport employer.

The Orb marchers in Commercial Street, Newport. Picture - www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Community union general secretary Roy Rickhuss addresses the crowd outside the Westgate Hotel. Picture - www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Three-year-old Daisy Clark joins Orb Steel supporters on the march in Newport. Picture -www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Fighting for a steelworks - Orb marchers in Newport. Picture - www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

A common goal - to save Orb works. Picture - www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Jacqueline Thomas with grandson Hwyl Rodgers join Orb Steel supporters' march through Newport. Picture - www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Jess Morden MP, John Griffiths AM and Jayne Bryant AM join Orb Steel supporters crossing the River Usk on the Transporter Bridge, ahead of the march. Picture -

www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk