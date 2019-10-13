GWENT Cats Protection are looking for a loving home for gorgeous Shelley.

Shelley was handed over to us when her owners moved house and the new landlord would not allow pets. She came into care with another cat who has since been re-homed.

She was very nervous at first but since the other cat has left, seems much happier. She is aged between two and three years and had originally been rescued from a building site as a frightened little kitten with no other cats around.

She is fully ready for a home now and has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Shelley has lived with other cats and a dog, and is fine with older children. Being a tabby/tortie she can be a bit temperamental. She would love to live with a loving family again.

If you can offer Shelley a new home, please contact us today!

Tel: 0345 371 2747

Email: info@gwent.cats.org.uk

Web: www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch