AN “EXEMPLARY” engineering apprentice from Risca has been shortlisted for a national award.

Shane Ash, 26, who works for Tata Steel in Llanwern has been nominated for the Higher Apprentice of the Year Award at the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru.

He was shortlisted for the award after identifying changes that saved more than £22,000 when managing a major project to manufacture and install a coil transfer car.

He is also in the design phase of introducing a ‘drossing robot’ to improve speed and health and safety at the steelworks, after spotting the robot’s potential during a work placement in Holland.

Mr Ash said: “The personal progress I have made because of my apprenticeship is more than I could have hoped for.

“Being so keen about progressing and learning to be the best I can be, I am always striving to challenge myself to gain as much experience as possible.”

Jon Mathews, Tata Steel’s central engineering manager at Llanwern, praised Mr Ash's “exemplary” attitude.

“I cannot speak highly enough about Shane, who will be a key asset in our company’s future growth,” he said

The awards have been organised by the Welsh Government and the National Training Federation for Wales. The ceremony will be hosted at the new International Convention Centre Wales, Newport, on Wednesday, October 23.

Minister for the economy and transport, Ken Skates, congratulated Mr Ash and all the other shortlisted finalists.

“Our Welsh Government’s Apprenticeship and Traineeship programmes are helping increasing numbers of people to gain the skills and experience that we know businesses across all sectors of the economy in Wales really need,” he said.

“The Apprenticeship Awards Cymru provides an excellent opportunity to celebrate and showcase the achievements of everyone involved in those programmes from our star apprentices and employers, to learning providers and trainees.”