THE first ever exhibition of Gauguin portraits opens this week at the National Gallery in London - and there's a special chance to get a sneak peek at the paintings in Chepstow.

On Tuesday, October 15, 8pm, at Chepstow’s Drill Hall, there’s an opportunity to see a screening of an exclusive “private view” of the exhibition, accompanied by the curators and other experts.

The first part of the evening will feature a brand-new documentary about the life and work of Paul Gauguin, narrated by actor Dominic West, best known as Jimmy McNulty from The Wire.

Filmed in Tahiti, France, the Marquesas Islands and the UK, it explores Gauguin’s extraordinary and at times controversial artistic achievement, with commentary from his descendants, contemporary artists and world experts.

The film examines Gauguin’s legacy not only through the lens of art history, but also reassessing the artist’s treatment of young indigenous women and his role in 19th century French colonialism.

The 60-minute documentary is followed by the 30-minute tour of the new Credit Suisse Exhibition, Gauguin Portraits, just a week after it opens at the National Gallery – giving audiences access to one of the cultural highlights of the autumn.

Tickets to this cinema event are available in advance from Chepstow Museum, at £12.50 full price, with £10 concessions, and are also available on the door on the night of the screening, from 7.15pm.

Funds raised will go towards the work of Monmouthshire Museums.

For tickets call 01291 625981.