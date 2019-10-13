OUR mining heritage is an integral part of Gwent history. Working in the mines provided a lot of the income for local families but was full of dangers.

As more people call for memorials to those who lost their lives in the many mining disasters, we take a look back at some pictures of the various collieries throughout Gwent.

South Wales Argus:

(Manrider train at Abertillery New Mine)

South Wales Argus:

(Dram loaded with coal at the site of the old Nine MIle Point Colliery in Cwmfelinfach)

South Wales Argus:

(Faceworkers at Oakdale Colliery. Picture: Johnathan Whaite, National Coal Board)

READ MORE:

South Wales Argus:

(Marine Colliery, Cwm)

South Wales Argus:

(Eight-foot glass fibre model of a miner called 'Big George' next to namesake George Morgan after its installation at Big Pit)

South Wales Argus:

(Miners heading to Six Bells Pit)

South Wales Argus:

(Nantgarw Colliery)

South Wales Argus:

(Wyllie Colliery)

South Wales Argus:

(Penallta Colliery)

South Wales Argus:

(Newport and Abercarne Colliery, Abercarne)