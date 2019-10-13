WALES can now fully focus on a World Cup quarter-final against France, although it looked like they were already thinking about Les Bleus as they laboured to a 35-13 win against Uruguay that sealed Pool D top spot.

It wasn’t pretty, and Warren Gatland’s men led by a single point at half-time, but a penalty try and scores by prop Nicky Smith, wing Josh Adams, scrum-half Tomos Williams and makeshift winger Gareth Davies got the job done.

The success made it a perfect four from four to earn top spot ahead of Australia and a last-eight date against France on Sunday (kick-off 8.15am), with head coach Gatland having a fully-fit squad to pick from.

Centre Jonathan Davies has been recovering from a knee injury, while fly-half Dan Biggar followed head injury assessment return-to-play protocols after going off during the victory over Fiji.

Neither player was considered for Wales' fourth successive group win but are recovering well, along with George North, who has had an ankle knock.

"Jonathan Davies had a scan and it came back clear, which is really positive for us," said Gatland. "Initially, we were a bit worried.

"Dan is going through his protocols, and he had a scan as well. We've spoken to consultants from World Rugby about him, and he's spoken to the consultant as well.

"They are pleased with the progress he's making, so hopefully he will be fine. George had a slight ankle injury, but he is going to be OK.

"We are in a good place and building some momentum nicely. Talking to the medics, they are hopeful that in a couple of days we will be able to get everyone fit and available for selection - the whole 31 (squad) training.

"That will be the first time we've had that out here, which is really good, and now it's about creating momentum."

Wales can’t be as sloppy against Les Bleus as they were yesterday, but they won’t be.

"Alun Wyn (Jones, captain) probably said it best - there are 240 minutes left to do something special. For us, that's something to really focus on,” said Gatland, whose side can earn a semi-final against South Africa or Japan.

"We've got a good record against France, but they are traditionally a tournament team. In World Cups, when everyone writes them off, they seem to produce performances nobody expects.

"We know how hard next week is going to be against France. They have some quality individuals, and they seem to thrive in the quarter-final and semi-final stage.

"We are pleased with what we've achieved in the last couple of years. There is a lot of confidence in the team, and we have that belief against any side.

"It is about making the most of our opportunities. You need a bit of luck, too, the bounce of the ball.

"There is a massive amount of motivation for this quarter-final. If we win the quarter-final, we are here for the rest of the tournament. I am pretty sure the guys don't want to go home next Monday.

"It's about taking our opportunities. From a coaching and playing perspective, these opportunities can change people's lives. I know the players will give it everything."

Gatland rang the changes after the bruising win against Fiji and challenged his players to give him a selection headache.

Few did and it was Uruguay that emerged with great credit after putting their bodies on the line in a huge defensive effort.

Los Teros have made great strides since being hammered by Wales in Cardiff four years ago – their fitness was impressive and they didn’t drop off in the final quarter.

Yet Gatland won’t be happy with the inaccuracy of his team with former Dragons wing Hallam Amos having two tries chalked off for forward passes and then blowing another with needless acrobatics when diving for the line.

Wales caused Los Teros problems from the off with plenty of big men making yards in the wide channels, only for handling errors to frustrate.

Uruguay’s commitment in defence was admirable but they racked up the penalties inside their 22 and the pressure eventually told in the 17th minute when prop Nicky Smith battered over with the 14th phase of an assault on the line.

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny converted but Uruguay responded through the boot of Felipe Berchesi after flanker Aaron Shingler was pinged for offside.

Welsh frustration grew when Amos had a try chalked off; the move was nice down the left flank but Hadleigh Parkes’ final pass was forward.

Berchesi knocked over another penalty in the 40th minute and the first half was summed up by Parkes being content to chip the ball out with Wales in possession on halfway.

Gatland would have been hugely disappointed by the inaccuracy with seven handling errors totted up in the first 40.

Captain Justin Tipuric won a penalty at the start of the second half and pointed to the posts, something that few expected Wales to be doing in the 80 minutes against the minnows. Halfpenny hit the right post.

The full-back had more luck in the 50th minute, however, when he added the extras to a try by Josh Adams that could have been scored by plenty of others down the left.

A penalty was kicked to the 22 and after hard carries, fly-half Rhys Patchell flung a lovely pass out wide for the score.

Hopes the floodgates would open were dashed as the errors continued to tick along with Parkes the worst offender after a forward pass when Amos had a simple run-in down the left.

The game went into the final quarter with Wales still just 14-6 up and play almost exclusively in the South Americans’ half.

Referee Angus Gardner finally lost patience with the men in blue and flanker Santiago Civetta was sent to the sin bin for being off his feet at the breakdown.

Wales went to the corner and earned a penalty try, although Dragons hooker Elliot Dee looked a little miffed at being denied a first Test try.

Yet the 14 men responded with seven points of their own after hammering away at the Welsh line for hooker German Kessler to get the try his performance deserved.

Back came Wales and they had their bonus when Halfpenny burst into the 22 and replacement scrum-half Tomos Williams sniped over. And another 9 finished the scoring, albeit Gareth Davies was playing on the wing.

With the clock in the red, the Scarlet tapped a penalty on halfway and weaved his way over for a lovely try to finish a scrappy game.

Wales: L Halfpenny, J Adams (G Davies 70), O Watkin, H Parkes, H Amos, R Patchell, A Davies (T Williams 59), N Smith (R Carre 51), R Elias (E Dee 51), D Lewis (W Jones 63), B Davies, A Beard, A Shingler, J Tipuric (captain, J Davies 59), A Wainwright (R Moriarty 59).

Scorers: tries – N Smith, J Adams, penalty, T Williams, G Davies; conversions – L Halfpenny (4)