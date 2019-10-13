Here's the latest Argus column by Blaenau Gwent MP Nick Smith:

I SPOKE during a debate in Parliament last week about Orb Steelworks, urging the government minister to step in and save the site from closure.

As the son of a former steelworker, I know how important steel is.

Losing the plant would be devastating not only for the 380 people who work there but for the many people who work in the supply chain right across Wales.

MORE NEWS:

Every job at Tata supports another 1.2 jobs in supply chains across Wales.

It is essential that the government does all it can to protect these jobs.

I am calling on the government to make the strongest possible representations to Tata about keeping Orb open.

I believe we also need an emergency meeting of the UK Steel Council to be held and we urgently need a steel sector deal, so that there is a clear strategy to support the industry going forward.

On Saturday I joined Orb steelworkers, my Labour colleagues and union representatives at the Save Our Steel march in Newport.

Jessica Morden MP, the local community and the unions are fighting a strong campaign.

Now it’s the government’s turn to act.

Another area that needs urgent government attention is the extremely alarming data we have seen around a lack of free access to cash in Blaenau Gwent, and other deprived areas.

In Blaenau Gwent 39 per cent of ATMs are now pay-to-use machines.

MORE NEWS:

I have been told recently that Note Machine intend to convert another five of its Blaenau Gwent machines to pay-to-use.

Places like my constituency are not ready to go cash free. People here still rely heavily on withdrawing cash and many of our local shops either do not take card payments or will only accept card payments after a certain amount is spent.

With Blaenau Gwent having lost many of its high street banks, people are quickly losing means of accessing their own money without paying a charge.

This is unacceptable.

The government and regulators must get a handle on this and bring forward legislation which protects free access to cash for all.