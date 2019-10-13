A MUM and dad from Newport took up running to help with stress and anxiety after their twin girls were born prematurely, and with severe health problems.

Identical twins Sienna Ivy Jones and Lyla Poppy Jones, now aged three, were born at only 28 weeks. At five days old, after a brain bleed, mum Hayley, 33, and dad Toby, 37, discovered Sienna had a severe form of Cerebral Palsy, leaving her unable to walk, with limited motor skills, and meaning she must be fed via a tube.

“Sienna hates going to the hospital as it’s a negative thing for her,” said Mrs Jones.

“You wouldn’t know she’s sick though as she’s so happy.”

Twin premature babies Sienna (L) and Lyla, both three, from Bassaleg with parents Hayley and Toby Jones. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Lyla does not have Cerebral Palsy but is still affected by lung problems and often gets severe colds that end up with her in hospital.

Just recently Lyla was in hospital with a severe cold after starting nursery - and some past colds have been life-threatening.

Sienna (L) and Lyla Jones. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

“We try and keep germs away as best we can, and then there is the added worry of Sienna’s disability,” added Mrs Jones.

To help alleviate some of the worries, both parents have taken to running as a way to help with their mental health.

“It can be incredibly stressful but running is keeping us going. It’s a great help,” added Mrs Jones.

Mr Jones had always been into running and started back after his children were born as it was a great way to help him with the struggles he was facing.

Mrs Jones also decided to get involved and now both take part in the Newport Parkrun at Tredegar House, where the past weekend those running did so to raise awareness of Cerebral Palsy Day, which was on Sunday, October 6, by wearing blue or green.

Sienna and Lyla like to join their parents at parkrun to cheer them on and the other runners. Sienna can often be spotted in her red whizzybug, beeping her horn.

Lyla, Sienna, Hayley and Toby Jones at Newport parkrun

“We’ve made lots of friends and we go with family, it’s a nice atmosphere and is the highlight of our week,” added Mrs Jones.

Sienna receives treatment from Bobath Children’s Therapy Centre Wales, to donate to their text giving campaign simply text BOBATHWALES to 70085 to donate £5.