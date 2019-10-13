A CAERPHILLY council employee has raised around £20,000 for charity in his spare time.

John Poyner has worked at the council for more than 32 years - starting his career in leisure, he has since moved on to work as an engagement and progression coordinator for the Youth Service. And in his spare time, he is passionate about supporting the charity Bloodwise, the UK’s leading blood cancer charity.

Mr Poyner first became involved with the charity after they visited the council offices to raise awareness, and was so impressed by them, that he made it his mission to help them raise funds. And over the past four years he organised a host of activities, such as sporting competitions and talents show, raising more than £20,000 in total.

Mr Poyner said: “When I first met with the charity ambassadors, I just couldn’t believe the incredible work they are doing. I guess you could say I caught the bug that day and felt I had to get involved in helping anyway that I could.

“I have since visited their labs to see the research first-hand and I’m so impressed by everything they are doing to help tackle leukaemia and lymphoma.

“We have recently partnered up with some schools in an effort to raise more awareness and much needed funds. The battle goes on, but we won’t give up until we find a cure.”

Helen, Bloodwise regional manager for Wales, said: “Blood cancer claims more than 15,000 lives each year, that is more than prostate and breast cancer combined.

“That is why it is vital that we continue to develop research and support those affected. We simply wouldn’t manage to do what we do without the generous donations from our supporter.”

Bloodwise charity funds world class research to ensure everyone affected has the right support at the right time, and to campaign for better treatment.

For more information about the charity visit https://bloodwise.org.uk/about