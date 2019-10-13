EIGHTIES heartthrob Jason Donovan returned to the UK, wowing the crowd at Newport's Tredegar Park for Lets Rock Wales earlier this year.

Now he will be returning to Wales for a show at St David's Hall in Cardiff on October 20, 2020.

Although it is a year away, tickets are on sale now and are expected to go quickly.

The Australian is marking the 30th anniversary of his debut album Ten Good Reasons with the tour, aptly titled Even More Good Reasons Tour.

The UK run is 52 dates long and will go all across the UK and Ireland, with South Wales' only stops being Cardiff and Swansea's Brangwyn Hall on December 15, 2020.

Jason said: “The EMGR tour is a real opportunity to make people feel good. You can’t beat a live band, and the interaction with an audience. I like to create a show which is not just about singing songs, I like people to come into my world through the music, the stories the visuals and feel they’ve got to know me a little more personally. The music becomes a sentence in which my life is the complete story. My shows are almost autobiographical in a way.”

He's been a busy man touring in productions including Priscilla and Jeff Wayne's War of the Worlds and spent the summer on the West End in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

After this theatrical time, he wants to get back to basics, performing his own hits.

He joined fellow Australian Kylie Minogue on stage at Hyde Park and from the crowd's reaction, decided this massive tour was the way to go.

The shows will be the first time in four years that he has performed his own hits to a live audience and he will have some surprises in store.

Jason said, “From my Doin Fine tour in 1990 to Ten Good Reasons in 2016 and throughout my musical stage career, performing live has been a pivotal part of my professional growth. I get such a rush, and energy from a live audience - it’s like a drug"