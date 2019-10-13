DO YOU recognise this village scene?
Then: A scene from the past
Now: How it appears today
Last week's photograph was St John's Crescent, Rogerstone.
Here's what you had to say:
This is St. John’s crescent.rogerstone
John Mallett
This is Rogerstone but I cannot name the street. The cart belongs to Oliver J Harris of Groes-Llan-Fro Farm, Rogerstone. The photo dates from the 1920s and appears to be a local outing, probably for Sunday School children - they are all dressed in light summer clothes. No 'Elf & Safety then, no seat belts - the kids would soon know if their feet got too near the cart wheels.
Dave Woolven, Newport