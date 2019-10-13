Two new independent businesses opened in Broad Street in Blaenavon last month. THOMAS MOODY spoke to business owners in the town about how supporting local company could help turn around the town’s fortunes.

WITH two new independent businesses opening in Blaenavon’s Broad Street in September, and the renovation of Bethlehem Chapel, the town looks to be on the up.

Jemma Cantelo opened Keepers Café last month, and said how supporting independent businesses can help create a sense of community in the town.

“Everyone here has been so lovely. I’m from Cwmbran, and we moved up here two years ago as we loved the town. It’s the best thing we ever did,” she said.

“Since we opened, it’s been really good. It was hard at first, I have three children under 10 so trying to balance them with this is difficult, but there is lots of support out there.

“You get that sense of community more than anything. You get visitors come up from the Keepers so it’s not just local people.”

Jemma Cantelo opening The Keepers Cafe on Broad Street supported by friends and family, including former Commonwealth Games gold medalist boxer and friend of the family Jamie Arthur. Picture: Torfaen council.

Mrs Cantelo said she thought things were looking up for the town, with new shops opening and work being done on some of the heritage buildings.

“It’s sad as it is a lovely town and there’s lots of potential here,” she said. “It would liven up the town if some more of these shops opened up. It’s the community that makes the town.

Jemma Cantelo (left), owner of Keepers Café

“I think that’s happening now though, as there’s work going on in the empty shops, and the work has just finished on the chapel.

“Give it a couple of years and it could be back where it used to be.”

Karen Cook, owner of Casting Precious Memories - a business which makes body castings - said the addition of more independent shops to Broad Street is a “positive step” for the town.

Karen Cook opens her bespoke body castings business Casting Precious Memories supported by friends and family. Picture: Torfaen council

“The people of Blaenavon can be very proud of their high street and any visitors can see what a lovely place it is to visit and spend some time and help the small businesses,” she said.

“The regeneration of the town is such a positive step. All the shops look fresh and inviting.

“It’s very important to help small businesses. Small local independent businesses care about and are invested in the well-being of the community and its future.

“We are more accountable to the communities we operate in.

“Shopping with us is also good for the environment because we often have a smaller carbon footprint than larger companies.

“Spending money with us helps stimulate the local economy and keeps business booming within the community.

“Smaller businesses can help to create and sustain jobs as well as keep the area vibrant and buzzing with shoppers and tourists.”

Nick and Wendy Horler run Artie Craftie, an art and crafts shop and post office. They said independent businesses formed “the backbone of the community” in Blaenavon.

Artie Craftie owners Nick and Wendy Horler. Picture: Nick Horler

Mrs Horler said: “We feel that independent businesses are an important part of Blaenavon, giving the town a sense of identity and people will travel to visit us specifically for the different items that we sell.

“In essence the independent traders have been the backbone on the community over time and we are lucky in Blaenavon to have a diverse range of independent traders, many of them award winners, providing a selection of high quality products.

“As an independent business we listen to our clients and try to help to provide a service for their needs.”