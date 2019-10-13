A RUNNING club attracted nearly a hundred competitors for its annual race to help a cancer charity after one of its longest serving members received a devastating terminal cancer diagnosis.

The challenging 11-mile Ponty Plod, organised by Pont-y-pwl and District Runners, honoured Mike Brunnock, former vice chairman of the club and longstanding run leader for the club’s beginners First Steps group.

Half the proceeds raised are going to Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff.

Mr Brunnock, who also regularly volunteers at club events, has been told that his treatment for brain and lung tumours is now at palliative stage because his condition is terminal.

To show their support for him and his partner Nicola Smith, who is also a run leader and club committee member, the runners organised the special event.

Dimitri Vorrés, from Pont-y-pwl and District Runners, said after the race: “We were delighted to have so many runners supporting the Plod this year – the first time we have had a shorter event. “There was a great atmosphere among runners, supporters and volunteers, and we hope to have raised lots of money for Velindre.”

The Full Ponty race was won by Iestyn Rhodes of MMRT and the first woman home was Clare Patterson of Torfaen Runners.

The Partial Plod was won by Matthew Lloyd of Fairwater Runners in Cwmbran.

Runner Vikki Jeffs said: “It was a fantastically fun event, very muddy and well organised. I laughed nearly all the way round!” Fellow competitor Daniel Smith added: “A great event today. Lots of ups and downs! Great course and great marshals.”