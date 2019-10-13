A WOMAN who was devastated after she accidentally binned her engagement ring has thanked kind-hearted recycling centre staff for finding it amongst rubbish.

Jo Carter realised yesterday morning she had lost it and told how two workers at Five Lanes Recycling Centre in Caldicot "trawled through hundreds of bags" to find it.

After four hours workmen Rhys and Darren found the ring

She figured out that the ring must have been taken to the tip along with 15 other black bags.

Two Monmouthshire council workers, called Rhys and Darren, spent four hours helping her trying to find it.

Mrs Carter said: "It has huge sentimental value and is also very expensive and not insured.

The ring is now safely back in the hands of Jo Carter

"This morning my husband Craig went to the tip and two amazing human beings trawled through hundreds of bags to find it.

"Their kindness and good hearts have had me in tears."

The couple thanked the workers, saying it showed the Monmouthshire community "at its best".

Mrs Carter added: "Thank you for your kindness and good hearts."

The two council employees were rewarded for their kindness when the couple bought them a case of beer each.