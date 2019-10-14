DOG owners are being warned to be aware of the signs of lungworm, with almost 300 cases of the condition reported within 50 miles of Newport.

The condition, which can be fatal to dogs, was reported 2,726 times across the UK in May, and last month figures showed 296 cases within a 50-mile radius of Newport.

Lungworm is a type of parasitic worm which can be accidentally eaten by dogs. Once it is in their body, it lives in the heart and blood vessels, and can cause a host of serious problems, or even death.

MORE NEWS:

But a recent report by Vets4Pets showed 39 per cent of dog owners in the United Kingdom are unsure what lungworm is, and one in 10 young adults don’t even know if its existence.

Dr Huw Stacey – a vet and director of clinical services for Vets4Pets said: “It appears that many people still don’t fully understand how their dogs can contract it, what threats it poses and how important, and easy, prevention is.

“Most worryingly a third of those surveyed admitted they don’t currently give their dog any preventative treatment to protect their dog against lungworm.”

Sometimes there are no symptoms shown in your dog for lungworm, and it can be hard to diagnose. Symptoms can include breathing difficulties, coughing, diarrhoea, weight loss, excessive bleeding and behavioural changes.