THERE was not a soggy bottom in sight as 40 entrants took part in Goytre's third annual Bake Off competition to raise money for a primary school.

The Great Goytre Bake Off was organised by Friends and Relations of Goytre School (FROGS), with prizes for best decorated cake, best tasting cake and best ‘free from’ cake.

After judging from Bill King, artisan baker, and Penny Lewis of the Culinary Cottage Abergavenny, the public had the mouth-watering task of scoring the best tasting cake, before bidding to take home the decorated cakes in the auction.

Best decorated cake by an adult was won by Felicity Jay with an her Hallowe'en themed pumpkin cake. Will Edward’s bonfire cupcakes won the junior category and Hazel Sheppard’s chocolate cake with autumn leaves was the best of the under-eights.

The best tasting cake baked by an adult was won by Esme Matthews with her chocolate orange cake, and William Fletcher and Georgia Price took home the children’s prizes for their chocolatey treats.

(Felicity Jay’s best decorated winning pumpkin cake from the 2019 Great Goytre Bake Off. Picture: Friends and Relations of Goytre School)

Mr Fletcher’s brother James won the under-eights ‘free from’ category with his vegan chocolate brownies, and Leonie Jones’ gluten free plum cake won the junior ‘free from’ category. The best ‘free from’ cake by an adult was won by Kathryn Edwards with her vegan blueberry and lemon cake.

Winners on the day received prizes from the Glen Yr Avon House Hotel, Cooks Galley, The Three Salmons and Kingdom Come. Local bakers Lou’s Gluten Free Cakes and Bakes from Usk, and Jennifer Leeb from Cakes Especially also donated prizes.

(Isabelle Sheen best decorated entry from the 2019 Great Goytre Bake Off. Picture: Friends and Relations of Goytre School)

FROGS organiser Rachel Beardsmore said: “It was wonderful to see the community coming together to support a great fundraiser and enjoy some really tasty bakes.

"It was even bigger and better than last year. Thank you to all of our sponsors, everyone at FROGS and the Goytre community for helping us raise £500.”