AN ACCIDENT on the eastbound M4 is causing heavy tailbacks around Newport.

The AA is reporting one lane has been blocked due to a two-vehicle accident between Junction 24 A449 (Coldra) and Junction 23A A4810 (Magor Services).

Traffic is queuing back to Junction 28 (Tredegar Park), with delays upwards of 50 minutes, and other routes, including the SDR, are also busier than usual.

READ MORE:

Gwent Police have been contacted for more details.