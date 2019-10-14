DRUGS, cash, and weapons were seized by Gwent Police during a dawn raid on a property in the Risca area on Friday.

Dozens of pills believed to be Class A drugs, and a quantity of Class B drugs believed to be cannabis, were confiscated.

A realistic-looking BB handgun – which shoots small, round metal projectiles – and a knuckle duster were seized, as were several wads of cash.

The raid, carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act by officers from Risca and Blackwood, took place at 7am on Friday. The premises was unoccupied at the time.

Officers trained in specialist methods of entry and search assisted Risca's Neighbourhood team, who led the operation.

All drugs seized in the raid will now be sent away for forensic examination and identification.

A Gwent Police spokesman said enquiries were ongoing.

Anyone with information about the supply or use of drugs in their community can call Gwent Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, send a direct message with information via the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.