SOME health and social care schemes in Blaenau Gwent could be cut, with Welsh Government funding due to end in 2021.

The Integrated Care Fund (ICF) was set up by the Welsh Government to help regional partnership boards to develop new trials for delivering health and social care.

It is split into two streams - capital funding, which is protected by the Welsh Government, and revenue funding, which could be under threat by 2020-21.

The Welsh Government had committed to the three-year plan, which covers Welsh organisations until 2021.

A report being presented to Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council's social services security committee said: “There has been no commitment from Welsh Government to continue the funding after April 2021 and therefore, exit strategies are being developed to identify the potential to sustain the services from core or alternative budgets.

“In some instances, this will mean that some services may be withdrawn and during 2020-21 assessments will need to be developed to ascertain the impact for our citizens.”

Funding for dementia is one of the ICF revenue funds under threat. It supports priorities of the All Wales Dementia Action Plan, which includes raising awareness and understanding, reduce the risks, increased support and living well as possible for as long as possible.

The other two are the Wales health and social care IT systems whose allocation for Gwent in 2018-19 was £292,000 and the autism funding, which received £458,000.

A Welsh Government spokesman: “The Integrated Care Fund was created to develop and trial innovative new approaches to meeting people’s health and care needs.

“We are working with partners to mainstream the most successful projects, which have been supported by the fund.

“The Welsh Government is preparing to publish its draft Budget for 2020-21 next month.

“Last month, the UK Government provided, for the first time, details of our revenue budget.

“Along with a modest increase in our capital budget this only provides us with a one-year settlement for 2020-21.”