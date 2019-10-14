IT WILL be a Hallowe'en to remember at the Riverfront in Newport as Kit Orton brings his swing band The Flyboys home.

Star of BBC's Pitch Battle and several West End musicals, Newport-born Mr Orton will be combining swing with the hit Netflix show Stranger Things for a show titled Stranger Swings.

He said: ‘I can’t wait to show Newport what I’ve been up to for the last few years. We had the option of taking this show anywhere in the country but I really wanted to start it here in Newport. This is where my love of music and performing was nurtured so it feels right to bring Stranger Swings to The Riverfront. The fact it falls on Hallowe'en was a happy coincidence so we have themed our show accordingly. Stranger Swings was the perfect title as it’s exactly what we do... we take modern songs and we turn them on their heads, introducing them to a new world, well, a new genre of music!’

After getting a Postgraduate Diploma in Musical Theatre from the The Royal Academy Of Music, Mr Orton went on to perform in Spamalot on the West End, play the titular role in TOM for Theatr na nOg and in Germany he performed in Songs For A New World. He has written six musicals, four plays, comedy cabarets and of course The Flyboys.

The FlyBoys say to imagine a night where Pharrell Williams croons with Judy Garland, Ricky Martin scats with Cab Calloway, and Maroon 5 groove with Ella Fitzgerald. It’s like Sinatra started a band with Bruno Mars. Will any of the music be Hallowe'en or Stranger Things inspired? You'll have to be there to find out.

Fancy dress is strongly encouraged and there will be prizes for the best costumes.

Ticket prices for Stranger Swings are £20 and are available from The Riverfront Box Office or website.