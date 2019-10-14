With a career that has spanned three decades in and out of the ring, Tony Borg’s life was previously told in biography Megan’s Boy. Now his career is being told in new book, Borg Boxing.

HIS tireless community efforts and success in and out of the ring have made Cardiff-born Tony Borg a much-loved figure in the boxing world and his local community.

He has dedicated the latter part of his life inside the ring training a whole host of amateur and professional boxers to Olympic and Commonwealth medals and a range of titles including Welsh, British, European, Commonwealth and World champions.

(Tony Borg training Lee Selby. Picture: www.liamhartery.com)

Mr Borg’s experiences have been told in a new book titled Borg’s Boxing.

The book, written by Mandy Aubrey-Burden, details the career of Mr Borg, categorising the many boxers he has trained and those who have supported him during his career. It follows the successful biography Megan’s Boy which detailed Mr Borg’s life outside of the ring. Megan’s Boy was also written by Ms Aubrey-Burden.

(Jamie Sanigar who has been a long-time supporter of Tony Borg and is sponsoring the book launch (left) with Tony Borg (centre) and author Mandy Aubrey-Burden)

Megan’s Boy covered the life of Mr Borg, from growing up in Splott never knowing his father and losing his mother and biggest fan Megan when he was 18 and she was just 47. At the time, he was a well-dressed amateur who had success in multiple titles and decided to turn professional to help with looking after his three sisters.

The book details the ups and downs of the father-of-nine during his early years, his career and right up to getting married in 2018.

Mr Borg said of the book: “The biography was successful and I thought it was nice to get a book to cover what was missed from it about boxing.

“It has been a pleasure to have the ability and opportunity to work with talented boxers. I’ve had a lot of success at all levels and I’m looking to continue that success.”

The book is still under wraps but we have a short excerpt as a teaser ahead of the launch on November 23.

“He’ll counter each excuse with a verbal right-hook that’ll leave you on the ropes and in no doubt that it is his way, or the highway. In view of the amount of time he spends unpaid in the gym, however, it’s understandable. Hours and days, weeks that turn into months that involve study, pad-work, coaching and endless support.

You rise, he rises with you. Should you fall – he’s still beside you. He feels the wins and the losses equally. Waste his time and in the worst-case scenario he’ll refuse to work your corner."

(Tony Borg v Felix Kelly in 1991)

Mr Borg’s illustrious career in the ring and training athletes at St Joseph’s Boxing Gym has spanned across 37 years. His first professional fight was a win against Ken Watson in 1983 and he went on to have a further 12 wins and 11 losses before hanging up his gloves in 1992.

After moving into training, he has been behind the success of the likes of Gary and Mitch Buckland, Bradley Price, Welsh and British amateur champion Joshua John, former world champion Lee Selby and Craig Evans.

He was in the corner of John when he took to the ring for his first professional fight in Swansea earlier this year.

Mr Borg has been with Selby through all his career ups and downs including training him to World Featherweight Titles and Commonwealth Featherweight Titles. Despite losing the Commonwealth Featherweight Title last year, he has gone on to win the IBF InterContinental Light Title.

He has also trained brothers Gary and Mitch Buckland to titles. Gary has won the BBBofC Super Featherweight title under Borg and younger brother Mitch to the BBBofC Celtic Super Light title.

Bradley Pryce also won several Commonwealth Super Welterweight titles under Borg.

(Tony Borg (second right) celebrating with Andrew Selby and his team after a win)

Writing the book was a bit of a challenge for Ms Aubrey-Burden whose genre is not sport. She felt confident to do it after becoming a regular visitor to the gym. She said: “As a self-published author you have to drive yourself constantly, but I like to challenge myself.

“Overall, it’s been a great experience and I’ve learned a lot about the sacrifices every boxer goes through before a fight.

“It’s also been interesting to watch Tony up close as he puts them through their paces and witness such incredible commitment - on both sides! It really is a passion and Welsh boxing has never been so exciting.”

There will be a special book launch at Portland House in Cardiff on Saturday, November 23. Here, you will be able to purchase the book and get it signed. Mr Borg and Ms Aubrey-Burden will both be there along with some of the boxers featured in the book.