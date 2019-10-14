TWO former Newport County AFC defenders could be set for big-money Premier League moves in January.

Ben White, who was voted Exiles player of the year after a superb loan spell at Rodney Parade in the 2017-2018 season, is reportedly a target for Liverpool.

The Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back has enjoyed an excellent start to his latest loan at Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League leaders Liverpool are believed to be prepared to pay £20m for his services.

And Brighton are said to be interested in signing Preston North End defender Ben Davies, who was on loan with County under Warren Feeney in 2016.

Davies, who has also been sent out on loan to York City, Tranmere Rovers, Southport and Fleetwood Town over the years, has made himself a fixture in the Preston defence over the past few seasons after moving from left-back to central defence.

The 24-year-old recently made his 100th appearance for his boyhood club and his impressive form in the second tier has caught the attention of the Seagulls, who are being linked with a £10m bid.

Davies has 20 months left on his current contract with Preston and a new deal is set to be discussed as the club bid for promotion to the Premier League.

The Lilywhites, who also have former Exiles defender Andrew Hughes on their books, are currently third in the Championship and just a point behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

And Davies, who has formed a strong pairing at the heart of the back four with Patrick Bauer this season, has been key to their success.

His Preston debut came back in January 2013 when he was 17 but a series of loan spells followed and he was close to joining Fleetwood in the summer of 2017.

But Alex Neil’s arrival as manager changed that and Davies has been a regular in the Preston defence ever since.