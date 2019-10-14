CAERPHILLY council says a new plan to close Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre can be considered, despite an ongoing court appeal challenging the first decision.

The council’s environment and sustainability scrutiny committee is due to consider the proposal this week, before the cabinet make a decision which is expected later this month.

A previous decision to close the facility was quashed in the High Court, on the grounds the authority failed in its equality duty when making the decision.

READ MORE:

The council says it has now “taken steps to address this issue.”

The judge ruled against campaigners on the other four grounds of challenging the closure decision.

However campaigners have lodged an appeal, for which they are awaiting an outcome.

Protestors against the closure of Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre

Shane Williams, who took the case to the High Court, said he had previously been told that any new proposal to close the facility would not be made until after the outcome of the appeal.

“It does not make any logical sense to not wait for the appeal process to be completed,” Mr Williams said.

“It’s an insult really not only to the community but to the proper legal process.”

An email sent out to councillors outlining some of the reasons for the proposed closure has also prompted an angry reaction.

In an email seen by the Argus, Labour councillor Tom Williams said: “We were told at Labour group in July, that nothing could be discussed until the court ruling was considered by the Court of Appeal.

“At no time have we as Labour councillors been told anything different.

“So to try and rush this closure through is absolutely disgraceful.”

Leader of the Plaid Cymru group, Cllr Colin Mann, called for an explanation regarding the email sent out to councillors.

“It appears to be a blatant attempt to unduly influence members prior to the scrutiny meeting taking place,” councillor Mann said.

Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre

A spokesman for Caerphilly council said an email was sent to all councillors “containing useful, factually correct information to assist them in responding to any queries from their constituents about this matter.”

The council said it can confirm it is able to consider the proposed closure, despite the ongoing appeal process.

Meanwhile the council’s Independent group has called for the proposed closure to be determined at a full council meeting, rather than by the ruling cabinet.

Councillor Kevin Etheridge said he hopes “common sense prevails.”

Labour councillor Elaine Forehead also supported the call, saying it is wrong for the authority to “steamroller through a decision” without “careful consideration of every point of view.”

However the council says the matter is a cabinet decision and is in line with the council’s constitution.