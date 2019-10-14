A 36-YEAR-OLD man has died after an incident at a Newport pub on Friday afternoon.

Gwent Police were called to assist the ambulance service at The Queen's Hotel, on Bridge Street, just after 3.35pm on October 11.

The man was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital, but later died.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "Officers attended to The Queen’s Hotel, Bridge Street, Newport, on Friday, October 11, shortly after 3.35pm following a request to assist the ambulance service.

"A 36-year-old man was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, however he later died.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious.

"His next of kin and HM Coroner have been informed."