CHARLIE Hoffrock (above) from Newport, has been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions, and police are appealing for information that will help locate him.

The 28-year-old was released from prison on licence on October 22 last year, having served a little over four months of a one year and five month prison sentence, handed down in June 2018 for affray.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to telephone 101, quoting reference number 1900348697. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.