A MAN has appeared in court charged with attempted murder, in the wake of an alleged hit and run incident in the city's Wharf Road last Tuesday which left a 22-year-old man in hospital in a critical condition.

David Rista, aged 24, of Rugby Road, Newport, appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, and has been remanded in custody pending his next court appearance.

That is set to be at Newport Crown Court on Monday November 11.

"Officers would like to thank the community for information which has been provided so far and are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to come forward," said Gwent Police in a statement.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have seen a black Vauxhall Corsa, index number YR07 NPK, in the surrounding area between 12.40pm and 2pm on October 8.

"Anyone with any dash cam footage around that time is also asked to get in contact."

The incident happened shortly before 2pm last Tuesday afternoon on the eastbound side of Wharf Road, though the road was initially closed in both directions. The Wales Air Ambulance was involved in the emergency services' response.

Anyone with information is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference number 1900372591.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter social media pages.