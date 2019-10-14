IF YOU are an artist and the idea of winning a cash prize appeals to you or you would like to see your artworks on display in an art gallery and seen by hundreds of visitors, then this might be of interest.

Amateur and professional artists are invited to enter Caerphilly’s forthcoming Open Art Competition.

There is free creative rein over work that can be submitted – any media, any subject, and either wall hung or freestanding pieces.

MORE NEWS:

Following submission, around 120 artworks will be selected by a panel of judges to form the vibrant Open Art Winter Exhibition for display in Y Galeri Caerffili throughout January 2020.

Caerphilly Town Council is sponsoring the event. The winning artist will win a cash prize of £750, with £250 going to the runner up and £50 for the popular Visitors' Choice Award. Entry fee is £10 per artwork (non-refundable). Size stipulation applies. Submissions will be accepted on a disk, memory stick or as photographs – not actual artworks at the submission stage.

Entries will be accepted between Tuesday, November 5, and Saturday, November 9.

Full details and application forms are available from Y Galeri Caerffili, Ground Floor of the Visitor Centre, Caerphilly, CF83 1JL or can be downloaded at www.ygalericaerffili.co.uk