A MAN has pleaded not guilty to committing alleged drugs offences in Gwent and is due to go on trial in the new year.

Shaka Griffiths, aged 37, of Algars Drive, Iron Acton, Gloucestershire, appearing at Cardiff Crown Court, denied possessing heroin with intent to supply on Wednesday, September 11.

The defendant also pleaded not guilty to possessing heroin and possessing cannabis.

Griffiths was represented by Kannan Siva and the prosecution by David Pugh.

His trial is due to start at Newport Crown Court on January 28, 2020 and is expected to last three days.

Griffiths was remanded in custody by the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees.