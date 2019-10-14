A GROUP of brave colleagues from Newport's Intellectual Property Office (IPO) took on a hair-raising challenge last week in aid of a mental health charity.

The team of 20, lead by chief executive Tim Moss and director Dominic Houlihan abseiled from the 74-metre-high Newport Transporter Bridge on Friday, October 11, in aid of Mind.

The group raised £3,500 for the charity with the challenge, which they took on despite far-from-ideal weather conditions.

MORE NEWS:

(CEO Tim Moss making his descent. Credit: IPO - Jeff Pope, Robert McCarthy)

Mr Moss said: “We want the IPO to be a brilliant place to work. Fundamental to this is ensuring that we support the physical and mental wellbeing of our staff.

“We know how important mental health is for the health of our organisation and our colleagues, so we make it one of our priorities.

“I was delighted when staff voted for MIND as our charity of choice this year, and I am very proud of my abseiling colleagues for accepting this challenge for such a brilliant cause”.

(Graham Ireland, Bethan Rose’Meyer, Olly Rose’Meyer, Mia-Rose Lewis (IPO internal comms - organiser), Tim Moss (CEO), Louise Hamilton-Jones, Emma Sharman, Mark Ireland and Cassie Ireland. Credit: IPO - Jeff Pope, Robert McCarthy)

(Dominic Houlihan (Director of People, Places and Services). Steve Evans, Stephen Bevan, Aimee Symonds, Mia-Rose Lewis (IPO internal comms - organiser. Credit: IPO - Jeff Pope, Robert McCarthy)

The IPO is one of only 15 organisations in the UK to have been awarded a Mind gold standard in the national Workplace Wellbeing index for its mental health provision. Practical support available for staff includes on site counselling, occupational health, peer to peer groups, mental health advocates, mental wellness training for individuals and line managers, inspirational seminars and online materials, all aimed at supporting colleagues and de-stigmatising mental health.