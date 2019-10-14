LABOUR leader Jeremy Corbyn paid tribute to former Newport West MP Paul Flynn in Westminster today.

Mr Flynn, who represented the constituency for more than three decades, died in February aged 84.

Mr Flynn was "a fiercely independent, passionate, very kind and very principled member of this house," Mr Corbyn said in a speech to the House of Commons.

"I remember him reading out in this house the names of those who had died in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan – two wars which he opposed," Mr Corbyn said of Mr Flynn.

"He briefly served in our shadow cabinet and I think the whole house was enlivened by his performance.

"He joked at the first meeting... that he was part of a job creation scheme for octogenarians.

"He wasn't there because he was an excellent orator, campaigner, [or] member of the house as well. He was there because he was an excellent representative for the people of Newport West, the constituency he served so well and so passionately."

Mr Corbyn made his comments during the House of Commons debate on the contents of the Queen's Speech, which had been delivered to MPs and Peers in the House of Lords earlier in the day.