OVER 100 pupils were reportedly locked in a hall at Newport High School over school uniform violations, with parents saying they weren’t allowed to enter.

“It would be easier to get them out of Alcatraz,” said one parent.

As pupils entered the building for the school day, they were apparently pulled aside and ushered into a dance hall. The pupils say it was mainly girls and two boys.

Those deemed to have breached uniform policy – by wearing skinny trousers, too-high skirts and trainers – all gathered into the “crowded” hall, said one pupil.

Serena Avanesians, a parent, said her daughter phoned her husband “absolutely heartbroken”.

“They said her skirt was too small, but they had reviewed it before and said it was fine.

“They wouldn’t release her, and she was very upset.”

Pupils then began to text parents to tell them they were in the hall.

Andrew Evans, from Malpas, said he saw parents knocking and banging on the gym door to get the attention of members of staff to get their children out.

“They were locked in the gymnasium and were then moved to the hall,” he said.

One pupil said that a girl came out of the hall crying.

The pupils were purportedly held for over an hour and missed lessons.

A spokeswoman for Newport City Council said: “An extended assembly was held at the school today to discuss school uniform issues.

“No sanctions were in place, no pupil was locked in and parents who were contacted by their children and who turned up at the school, were invited to have discussions with staff but declined.

“Letters regarding the correct uniforms for pupils from Year 7 to Year 13 were sent out at the end of last term and again at the beginning of this term.

“The message given at today’s assembly is for all pupils to work together with staff to ensure the school uniform policy, which is a matter for governors, is followed.”

Barbara Peters, whose daughter was also in the hall, said: “She is in GCSE year.

“It is a very vital year and they’ve put them in the hall for an hour over the shoes she is wearing.”

One parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said it was a “joke”.

“It’s ridiculous.

“Isn’t their education more important?”

Holly Burrows said she received a text message from her daughter’s friend saying that the teacher was “screaming at them”.

“There are parents in there (the school) going nuts and ringing the police.

“It’s horrendous – half of them don’t want to go to school anyway with people already commenting on what they wear.”