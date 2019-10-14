Here's our regular round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran over the last week.

ROBERT BEALE, aged 64, of Clyde Street, Pontymister, Risca, was fined £215 after he was caught speeding in Newport on the A468 at Rhiwderin.

The former Dragons director of rugby and team manager pleaded guilty to travelling at 35mph in a 30mph zone whilst at the wheel of a Honda CR-V on March 22.

He also has to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85 and his driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

LUKE HARRIS, aged 24, of Cwrt y Babell, Cwmfelinfach, was jailed for six weeks after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

The community order was imposed for taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner.

The vehicle was involved in a one-vehicle crash and was written off.

DARREN MELVIN EASON, aged 48, of The Woodlands, Penygarn, Pontypool, was sent to prison for 12 weeks after a shoplifting spree.

He pleaded guilty to the theft of a £379 50-inch Sharp TV and electric razors valued at £110.92 from Asda, alcohol and groceries worth £240.40 from Morrisons, a £120.99 record turn table from HMV and £30 of cheese and ham from Heron Food.

All the offences took place in Cwmbran between June and October.

Eason also has to pay a victim surcharge of £122.

MACAULEY O'SULLIVAN, aged 19, of Three Elms Close, Cefn Hengoed, was jailed for 24 weeks after he assaulted a police sergeant and scratched his name onto the wall of his cell and damaged a light in another cell.

He pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and two counts of criminal damage.

The offences were committed on October 8 at Ystrad Mynach Police Station whilst the defendant was subject to community sentence.

O'Sullivan has to pay £450 in compensation.

BORDER SURFACING CONTRACTING LTD, in Charles Road, Dingestow, Monmouthshire, were left with a bill of £1,185 after the company failed to give information

relating to the identification of the driver of a BMW 320D alleged to have been guilty of a traffic offence.

The offence was proved in their absence.

They were fined £1,000 and ordered to pay £85 costs a £100 surcharge.

LIAM SHAUN MORGAN, aged 37, of Welland Crescent, Bettws, Newport, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated harassment.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

The offence was committed on February 12.

SIMON SOMERS, aged 58, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months and fined nearly £1,000 after he admitted failing to provide a breath sample for analysis at the city’s Central police station.

The offence took place on June 24.

Somers was fined £984 and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £300 and a £98 surcharge.

ADRIAN BUCHANAN JENKINS, aged 29, of Clarence Street, Pontypool, was jailed for 14 days after he attacked a police officer.

He was found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker in Newport in July after a trial.

Jenkins was fined £300, ordered to pay £100 compensation and £620 costs.

A suspended sentence of imprisonment of 14 days, suspended for 12 months, was activated for a common assault committed last year.

MARKO BIELIK, aged 23, of Darent Walk, Bettws, Newport, admitted speeding at the M4 Tolls in March.

He was travelling at 60mph on a 50mph zone whilst at the wheel of an Audi A4.

The defendant was fined £100 and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

His licence was endorsed with three points.

JOSHUA JAMES PITT, aged 25, of Thirlmere Place, Newport, was fined £102 after he admitted driving a Vauxhall Corsa without insurance in Caerleon in March.

He was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Pitt’s licence was endorsed with six points.

JAGJIT SINGH, aged 49, of East Lynne Gardens, Caerleon, was fined £370 for driving a Mini One without due care and attention.

The offence was committed in March in Cwmbran.

Singh has to pay a surcharge of £37 and costs of £85 and her driving record was endorsed with six points.