A GROUP offering fitness classes to people over the age of 70 has set up shop in Newport in the hope of spreading its message of the benefits of staying active.

ElderFit has spread eastwards from its base in Cardiff due to Newport being what co-founder Tom Scaife describes as “the most requested area for classes outside our area”.

The group cater for a wide range of elderly patrons - even a care home resident who is still keeping fit at the age of 103.

“We do things a bit differently,” said Mr Scaife.

“You’re not just sat in a chair at our community classes.

“We use a variety of different equipment - such as suspension cables, battle ropes, Kettlebells, barbells.

“It’s the same techniques a 20-year-old would use in the gym – just with lighter weights.”

Mr Scaife described the classes as being a confidence builder initially but then progressing to a more structured fitness regimen.

“Once they realise that they can do the exercises then can soon see the difference it can make,” he said.

“We use logbooks to track the progression and after just eight weeks the progression is huge.”

The group meet at St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Somerton on Fridays at 10.15am.

For more information, search ElderFit on social media or call Mr Scaife on 07540806437.