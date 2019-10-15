THIRTY-FOUR businesses and individuals have been named as finalists in the 2019 South Wales Argus Business Awards.

The awards, which are run in association with Newport Now Business Improvement District, are taking place for the second time this year, with the awards being handed out at a black tie dinner in the heart of the city at the Newport Centre on Thursday, November 14.

Liverton Opticians, of Charles Street, Newport, is in the running for three awards, as is Newport-based Industrial Automation and Control Ltd.

MORE NEWS:

Monmouthshire Building Society has been named a finalists in two categories and CashCalc, which is based at Waterside Court, Newport, is also shortlisted for two categories.

Lead sponsor Newport Now has two categories especially for BID levy payers. Finalists in the BID Independent Business of the Year are Liverton Opticians, Diverse Vinyl, and The Potters, while Le Bistrot Pierre, Monmouthshire Building Society and Specsavers have been shortlisted in the BID National Business of the Year category.

Melin Homes, Henry Howard Finance and W2 Global Data Solutions are in the running for the Best Place to Work.

Contribution to the Community finalists are Greenwillow Funerals, Gateway Credit Union and Niche IFA.

The Customer Service Business of the Year category finalists are Inca Hair and Beauty, Liverton Opticians and Bluebird.

Digital Business of the Year is being contested by Veezu, Cashcalc and Wolfberry.

Newport Transport and Industrial Automation and Control have been shortlisted in the Environmental Business of the Year and Pure Vans and Pie Corner Fish Bar are finalists in the Family Business of the Year category.

The Hospitality Business of the Year finalists are Chepstow Racecourse, The Pod and Mamma Linas.

FJ Barrett and Sons, Cashcalc and Creo Medical are in the running to be named Innovative Business of the Year.

Large Business of the Year could go to Monmouthshire Building Society, Storage Giant or Industrial Automation and Control, while the Small Business of the Year title is up for grabs by Nassa Travel, Icon Creative Design and Beth's Bakes.

Sober Drinks, Adventure Digital and Liverton Opticians are the shortlisted businesses in the Start Up category.

And the Young Entrepreneur of the Year title could be won by Jade Nassa, of Nassa Travel, Oliver Williams, of Ollywood, or hairstylist Jenna McDonnell.

The Training and Development Business of the Year will be announced on the night, along with the Business of the Year and the Lifetime Achivement Awards.

Representatives of the lead sponsor and category sponsors got together to judge all the entries and whittle them down to the finalists.

South Wales Argus business editor Jo Barnes, who was one of the judges, said: "We had more entries this year from a wide selection of businesses based throughout Gwent. The judging pack was fairly daunting but it was so interesting to read everyone's stories. It was a difficult task to come up with our finalists and we are really looking forward to seeing who the winners are on November 14."

Tickets are available for the awards dinner, which will see Gordon Merrylees, of NatWest, as the guest speaker.

For more information and to buy tickets go to newsquestevents.co.uk/business-awards