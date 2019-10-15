THE deadline for applications for a grant from the Argus' parent company to support valuable community work is just days away.

The Gannett Foundation supports registered charities with projects which take a creative approach to important fundamental issues such as neighbourhood improvements, care for of the elderly, environmental conservation, and educational or cultural enrichment.

We take applications of any size or ambition. Typically, grants are modest sums for practical projects, but we will consider awards to larger projects which deserve our backing.

We are also able to join with other contributors to support elements of larger projects, though we prefer to be in a position of making a donation which will fund a project entirely or which constitutes the final instalment to complete a project.

Decisions about funding will be made by the trustees based on the evidence submitted.

The Foundation will favour projects that demonstrate good planning, oversight and financial responsibility and submission of copies of the charity’s most recent financial accounts are required. In addition, any Supporting materials and further details concerning the overall aims of the charity should be included. Each nomination will be judged on its own merits at the absolute discretion of the trustees, whose decision is final.

Contact alicia.duggan@gwent-wales.co.uk for details of how to apply. Applications must be submitted on the approved application form. Applications which do not meet criteria or which do not follow our rules and procedures will be rejected.

E-mail completed application forms to alicia.duggan@gwent-wales.co.uk together with scanned electronic copies of supporting documents.

Submissions on paper are not encouraged, but if unavoidable, should be they must be sent to Alicia Duggan, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Maesglas Newport NP20 3QN to arrive by midday on Friday, October 18.