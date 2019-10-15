A GROUP of young learners are giving struggling families in Newport a “real Christmas” by organising their own donations appeal.

Trainees at Itec skills and solutions – a learning programme for people aged 16 to 19 – are independently seeking donations, arranging fundraising events and sourcing presents.

“Last year, families thought they were going to pick up a gift, but we gave them a real Christmas,” Lisa Powell, youth worker at Itec said.

“The mums collecting the gifts were really overwhelmed.

“These children are living in poverty - they literally have nothing.

“Can you imagine a child waking up without a present?”

The trainees have been given 13 families to cater for this year, compared to seven last Christmas.

Presents collected by the group

Itec are given an anonymous list of Newport families from Gwent Police who work with Women’s Aid to identify those in need.

“It works out around 40 children, with ages from six months up to 14 years old,” Mrs Powell said.

Alongside public donations, the learners sell items they have made to fund buying presents.

Last year, they created reindeers out of recycled wood pallets – an idea that proved hugely popular.

The popular wooden reindeer

“I took a photo of our wooden reindeers and overnight it just went crazy, we had so many requests," said Mrs Powell. “We couldn’t make enough."

By self-organising the appeal, the learners also build “confidence, communication and empathy” skills.

“They work so hard, they’re so passionate about the appeal," Mrs Powell said.

A snowman made by the team

“There is a real community between the learners and they’re just one big family.”

Itec’s appeal runs through to December and you can donate any old but good quality toys – and they would especially welcome gifts for teenagers.

For more information call 029 2066 3800.