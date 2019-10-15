THE family of an Ebbw Vale boy who died of cancer earlier this year aged just six are demanding answers over what they see as shortcomings in his treatment.

Mason Peppiatt was a living a happy, healthy life until he fell ill in October 2017 with what ultimately turned out to be a brain tumour.

"He was such a strong little boy – the heart and soul of the family" his sister Wendy said.

The Peppiatt family claims Mason's cancer diagnosis was delayed during months of wrangling with hospital staff at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny - and it was this which cost him his life. They believe Mason's life could have been saved if the tumour had been found sooner.

Mason's case is now the subject of an internal investigation by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB).

When Mason fell ill, his parents took him to Nevill Hall, where they said doctors initially diagnosed him with gastroenteritis.

As time went on, Mason started showing other symptoms ­– difficulty walking, significant weight loss, a turn in his eye, and swelling in his head – prompting his family to fear he was suffering from something much more serious.

But, they claim, staff at the hospital wouldn't re-consider the diagnosis of gastroenteritis.

"I used to phone for emergency appointments, and the consultant would say I was over-reacting," Mason's mother, Dee, said. "I knew something was wrong. He went down to 16 kilograms in October, and couldn't walk."

After repeated pleas from the Peppiatt family, staff at Nevill Hall performed a CT scan on Mason on February 15, 2018, and discovered a suspected tumour.

Mason was rushed to University Hospital Wales in Cardiff, and within four days had received an MRI scan and undergone an eight-hour operation, during which surgeons removed the tumour which was "as big as a golf ball", Mrs Peppiatt said.

Mason remained in hospital while doctors treated a build-up of fluid on his brain, and despite a round of radiotherapy and chemotherapy, a later MRI scan showed the tumour had returned.

"We found out it was stage four – he had three months left," Mrs Peppiatt said.

Mason died on Friday, May 3, this year. His family, heartbroken by the tragedy, want to know why their concerns, based on Mason's visibly declining health, were downplayed for months.

"If they'd caught it early, we'd probably still have him," Mrs Peppiatt said. "He was our life – my husband can't even go out of the door.

"I go to bed at night and don't sleep – I can't."

She added: "All I've got now are his ashes and my memories."

A spokesman for ABUHB said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Mason.

"We are currently conducting an internal investigation into his care and we are meeting regularly with Mason’s family to provide support and to keep them updated.”