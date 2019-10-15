A MAN has denied committing an alleged aggravated burglary with a metal bar.

Thomas Harvey, aged 25, of Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith, pleaded not guilty to the charge after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

The prosecution claims the incident happened in School Street in Aberbargoed on Tuesday, August 20.

The defendant’s trial is due to start on Monday, January 20, 2020 and last three days.

Harvey, represented by Ed Mitchard, was remanded in custody by the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees.