POPULAR wedding and function band, The Switchtones, will be ushering in the weekend with a night of hip-swinging music at The Pod on Friday, November 8.

Guests can expect a night of beer and boogie, all in aid of a good cause.

The event will be run by St. David’s Hospice Care and all proceeds go to providing hospice care in Newport.

Tickets include live music and a tasty hot buffet generously donated by The Pod.

Overlooking the River Usk, The Pod is a slick and sophisticated bar which offers signature cocktails, gin and tasty street-style finger food.

With your glass in hand and the worries of the working week slipping away, be prepared for outstanding magic tricks by local magician, Magic Malc.

Guests can also win some great prizes in a charity raffle.

Doors open for the event at 7pm with the band performing from 8:30pm.

Tickets £12 each, available from stdavidshospicecare.org

St David’s Hospice was founded in 1979 - 40 years ago - and today is the UK’s largest provider of hospice at home care.