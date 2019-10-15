WALES is a hotspot for modern slavery, according to new figures from The Salvation Army.

A report published in the lead up to Anti Slavery Day, on Friday, October 18, found between July 2018 and June 2019, 74 potential victims were based in Wales and needed support from The Salvation Army.

Of these, 10 - four women and six men - were British.

Major Kathy Betteridge, The Salvation Army’s director of anti trafficking and modern slavery, said: “It’s appalling that anyone is forced to work as a slave whether a British national or a victim from across the world.

“Our report shows that gangs target vulnerable people, often with mental health issues to act as drug runners, or to move cash. However, people are also being forced to work as slaves in places like farms, car washes, and even nail bars."

To help raise awareness of how widespread slavery is, The Salvation Army is urging people to wear a #WeAreNotForSale temporary tattoo and to post images of the tattoo on social media.

The tattoo takes the form of a barcode to symbolise how slavery treats a person as if they can be bought or sold. It can be bought via the Salvation Army website and profits will pay for additional support for modern slavery victims.

“By wearing the tattoo, you will help remind people to be aware of the signs that someone could be working as a slave near to you," said Major Betteridge.

“If you suspect someone is being forced into slavery, call our confidential referral helpline on 0300 303 8151 anytime, day or night.”

The Salvation Army provides support for adult victims of modern slavery under a UK Government contract, and in addition to this they offers grants to help slavery survivors get their life back. The grants have been used for specialist trauma counselling sessions, childcare costs to enable people to access education and training, and household items including furniture.