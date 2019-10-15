A BOOK written by children with autism and their siblings to help raise awareness about the condition has been launched.

The book, Moli, The Cow Who Moo She Was Different, aims to highlight the importance of embracing difference and how everyone has their own individual strengths.

The book, which was launched at Newport's Serennu Children’s Centre, was created after the Gwent Regional Partnership Team was approached by parents and Newport councillor Paul Cockeram, who had been impressed by The Elephant Who Forgot, a book created by parents in Caerphilly to raise awareness of dementia for children.

It is hoped a book developed by young people with autism distributed to schools in Gwent would be beneficial in raising awareness and dispelling some of the myths about autism.

Project officer Natasha Harris said: “It’s been a real privilege to take this project forward in Gwent as I’m hugely passionate about raising awareness of autism and tackling stigma.

“The young people were fantastic and shared their creative ideas and experiences of their own autism to help tackle issues that were important to them.

“The project really gave the young people a voice and I feel very proud of the book they have created and can’t wait to promote it throughout Gwent. The response to the book has been amazing.”

The launch event saw video messages from Vaughan Gething, minister for health and social services, and Sally Holland, children’s commissioner for Wales.

One of the young writers of the book, Imogen Watling, and Hilary Leadbeater, chairwoman of Newport Autism Group also spoke at the event, after a reading of the book from Mike Church, a writer and storyteller at Petra Publishing.

The book will now be distributed to all primary schools and libraries in Gwent and will also be available to purchase through Petra Publishing.