A CHOIR welcoming “shower singers, fog horns and angels” has fostered a “real community” spirit in Bassaleg, Newport.

Sally Davies, a music teacher at nearby Bassaleg School started the Community Voice choir in January - and it now boasts around 150 members.

The choir meets every Thursday at St. Basil’s Church and “sing for a blissful hour, forgetting about the outside world”, said Mrs Davies.

READ MORE:

“It was something I have wanted to do for ages,” she explained.

“On the first night, I went into St Basils, expecting maybe 15 people, but there were 100 and it blew me away.”

“It has just gone from strength to strength since then.

“It has taken on a life force stronger and greater than I ever thought it would be and it is the epitome of what a choir should be.

Community Voice Bassaleg at a recent concert. Image: Sally's Angels

“I’ve got an eight-year-old and an 80-year-old and have two or three generations of the same family.”

The choir is about much more than just singing, though.

“Laughter features prominently in our rehearsals and real, strong friendships have been formed," said Mrs Davies.

“There is such a wealth of different people who come, and they are all united by this passion for singing.

“Lots of them don’t think they’re very good, but as a unit they are incredible.

“We are very inclusive; we don’t have auditions.

“People have said to me that they’ve got their confidence back in signing.”

Sally Davies with Community Voice Bassaleg at a recent rehearsal. Image: Brittany Nocivelli

For Mrs Davies, organising the choir has “transformed” her life.

“I found my happy place again, it is my ultimate happy hour.

“It has just changed the way I approached my job and has given me a huge burst of enthusiasm.”

The first session is free, and then £15 a month for adults or £8 a month for students. Family memberships - covering four people - are also available for £40 a month.

For more information visit sallysangels.co.uk/community-voice