GWENT Police are appealing for information following an incident of arson in Newport.

Officers are investigating an incident where a car was set on fire just off Chepstow Road around midnight on October 10 and into October 11.

A black car was badly damaged, but no-one sustained any physical injuries.

Officers would like to identify and speak to the individual pictured as they believe he may have information which could assist us in our investigation.

Anyone who has any information regarding this or may know the identity of the man pictured is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference number 1900375840 or direct message through Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.