POSTAL strikes could be on the cards in the lead-up to Christmas after Royal Mail workers voted overwhelmingly to take action in a row over job security and employment terms and conditions.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) working for Royal Mail have backed action by 97 per cent in a huge turnout of almost 76 per cent.

The CWU said that Royal Mail is not sticking to an agreement reached last year covering a wide range of issues, including plans to reduce the working week, as well as job security.

Industrial relations at the company have worsened this year, with widespread unofficial strikes breaking out virtually every week.

Terry Pullinger, the CWU's deputy general secretary, said the union and its members were facing the "fight of our lives".